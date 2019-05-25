Listen Live Sports

Guldberg lifts Yellow Jackets past Wolfpack, 9-2

May 25, 2019 9:22 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Michael Gulberg hit a three-run homer, his first home run of the season, and Georgia Tech advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship with a 9-2 victory against North Carolina State on Saturday night.

The second-seeded Yellow Jackets (41-16) will face fifth-seeded North Carolina, which beat Boston College 13-5 in the other semifinal Saturday.

Guldberg’s home run broke a 1-all tie and came after Nick Wilhite singled with two outs and Luke Waddell walked. Tristin English also homered for Georgia Tech, a solo shot in the second.

Baron Radcliff and Wilhite added two-run hits in a five-run eighth.

Jonathan Hughes (8-2) allowed two hits and one run in five innings in relief.

Third-seeded N.C. State (42-17), 11-0 mercy rule losers to Florida State when they managed just one hit on Friday night, had just six more against three Georgia Tech pitchers.

