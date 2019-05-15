Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Happ expected to start for New York against Baltimore

May 15, 2019 3:07 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (14-26, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (24-16, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: David Hess (1-4, 5.51 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Yankees: J.A. Happ (1-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles for a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Yankees are 8-3 against teams from the AL East. New York’s lineup has 56 home runs this season, Gary Sanchez leads the club with 11 homers.

The Orioles are 8-11 in road games. Baltimore has hit 40 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Dwight Smith Jr. leads the club with seven, averaging one every 19.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 30 RBIs and is batting .237. Gio Urshela is 10-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 19 extra base hits and has 15 RBIs. Jonathan Villar is 9-for-43 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by five runs

Orioles: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

