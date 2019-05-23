Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawkeyes upset No. 1 seed Indiana 4-2 in Big Ten Tournament

May 23, 2019 1:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cole McDonald allowed five hits and struck out nine in eight innings, and bottom seed Iowa knocked off regular-season champion Indiana 4-2 in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Hawkeyes (31-22), swept by Indiana in a three-game series in March and losers of five straight entering the tournament, play Nebraska on Thursday night. The Hoosiers (36-20) meet Minnesota in an afternoon elimination game.

The Hawkeyes broke through against Indiana starter Pauly Milto (8-6) in the seventh. Ben Norman scored on a play at the plate and, after Chris Whelan’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly, Izaya Fullard hit a two-out RBI single off Connor Manous for a 3-1 lead.

Indiana managed two singles and a walk against McDonald (6-3) before scoring in the sixth when Matt Gorski followed Drew Ashley’s triple with a base hit.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Grant Leonard worked the ninth for his school-record 14th save.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.