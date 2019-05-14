Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hayne in court again in relation to alleged sexual assault

May 14, 2019 10:33 pm
 
NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — Rugby league star Jarryd Hayne has faced court after police laid a second charge in relation to the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a woman in September last year.

The Australian Associated Press reported 31-year-old Hayne appeared Wednesday in the Newcastle Local Court, where his lawyer, Leo Premutico, confirmed the second charge.

Hayne’s legal team has indicated that the former Australian rugby league international and San Francisco 49ers player would enter a plea of innocent.

Hayne, who spent a season with the 49ers in the NFL before returning to rugby league via a brief stint with Fiji’s rugby sevens squad in 2016, was charged last November over the alleged sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman in Newcastle on Sept. 30, the night of the NRL final between Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm.

His bail has been extended until his next court appearance on June 26.

Hayne has not played in the NRL since his contract with Parramatta expired last season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

