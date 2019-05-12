Listen Live Sports

Hazard makes decision on Chelsea future, not made it public

May 12, 2019
 
LONDON (AP) — Eden Hazard says he has made a decision over his future and told Chelsea. The forward just isn’t making it public yet.

Hazard has a season remaining on his contract and has been regularly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

After Chelsea sealed third place in the Premier League with a 0-0 draw at Leicester, Hazard said: “I have made my decision but it is not just about me.”

Hazard said it was made a “couple of weeks ago.”

When asked if his future will become clear after the Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29, Hazard responded: “I think so. We have a final to play and then I will see.”

The 28-year-old Belgium international wanted his future resolved earlier, explaining “that’s not happened. I’m still waiting like you are waiting and like the fans are waiting.”

