Héber, Moralez lead NYCFC over Galaxy 2-0

May 11, 2019 6:33 pm
 
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Héber Araújo dos Santos and Maximiliano Moralez scored late in the first half and New York City FC beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday.

Héber gave City (4-1-6) the lead in the 44th minute, putting back the rebound of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s saved attempt. The Galaxy’s Uriel Antuna conceded a hand-ball penalty three minutes later, and Moralez converted from the spot in stoppage time.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s shot hit the crossbar in the 86th minute for the Galaxy (7-4-1). Following the attempt, Ibrahimovic and NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson went to the ground in a brief tussle. Both received yellow cards.

NYCFC has won four of the last five and is unbeaten in seven games.

The Galaxy have lost three in a row.

