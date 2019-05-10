Listen Live Sports

Hockey luminaries attend Red Kelly’s funeral in Toronto

May 10, 2019 4:54 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Family, friends and many of hockey’s most luminous names bid farewell to Red Kelly at the NHL great’s funeral Friday.

The eight-time Stanley Cup champion played 20 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. He died at 91 on May 2, exactly 52 years after the Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup 1967, the last Toronto team to take the title.

Honorary pallbearers at the funeral included Frank Mahovlich, Darryl Sittler, Lanny McDonald, Bob Baun, Dick Duff, Ron Ellis, Dave Keon, Eddie Shack and Jim Gregory.

Also at the funeral were Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan, general manager Kyle Dubas, Detroit GM Steve Yzerman, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and former Toronto captain Wendel Clark.

Leonard Patrick Kelly started his hockey career as a defenseman but switched to center after his trade to Toronto. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1969.

Kelly is survived by Andra, his wife of 60 years, four children and eight grandchildren.

