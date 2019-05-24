Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Holt leads Texas Tech past Kansas in Big 12 elimination game

May 24, 2019 7:26 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gabe Holt’s two-run homer in the seventh inning helped Texas Tech defeat Kansas 7-5 in a Big 12 Tournament elimination game on Friday.

The top-seeded Red Raiders (38-16) will need to beat No. 4 seed West Virginia twice on Saturday to reach the championship game on Sunday. West Virginia defeated Tech 5-1 on Thursday.

Kansas, which rallied to beat Kansas State in 11 innings on Thursday to stay alive, put up a fight against Tech. Jaxx Groshans knocked in three runs for the fifth-seeded Jayhawks (32-26).

Kansas jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Tech rallied in the sixth inning. Josh Jung hit a solo homer, then Kurt Wilson hit a two-run blast to put Tech ahead 5-4.

Brett Vosik hit a solo shot in the seventh for Kansas to tie the score at 5, but Holt’s blast put Tech ahead for good. Holt finished with three hits and three RBIs.

