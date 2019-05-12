Listen Live Sports

Houston senior Boling sets high school 100 meter record

May 12, 2019 2:52 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Houston Strake Jesuit senior Matthew Boling ran the 100-meter dash in 10.13 seconds to break the high school record in the event.

He set the record Saturday at the Texas UIL state track and field championships that was held at the University of Texas. Boling surpassed the previous mark held by Henry Neal of Austin (Texas) Greenville High since 1990 by .02 seconds.

The 18-year-old who is headed to Georgia for college became a viral sensation last month when he ran a 9.98 in the 100. That time was not a national record because it was aided by wind measuring 4.2 meters per second. The legal limit for wind in track and field is plus-2.0 meters per second.

