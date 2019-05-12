Listen Live Sports

Huddersfield avoids most losses in Premier League season

May 12, 2019 2:44 pm
 
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Relegated Huddersfield avoided tying the record for most losses in a Premier League season by coming from behind to draw 1-1 at Southampton on the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

Nathan Redmond’s thunderous first-half strike left the last-place Terriers in danger of a 29th top-flight defeat to cap a miserable campaign.

However, a mistake from Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn allowed Alex Pritchard to equalize 10 minutes into the second period and earn Huddersfield its first point on the road in four months.

Huddersfield finished bottom by 10 points. Southampton ended in 16th place, five points above the relegation zone.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

