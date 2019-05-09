Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Bruins Sum

May 9, 2019 11:16 pm
 
Carolina 1 1 0—2
Boston 1 0 4—5

First Period_1, Boston, Kampfer 1 (Johansson), 2:55. 2, Carolina, Aho 5 (Svechnikov, Staal), 3:42 (pp).

Second Period_3, Carolina, McKegg 2 (Martinook, Ferland), 9:18.

Third Period_4, Boston, Johansson 3 (Krejci, Marchand), 2:26 (pp). 5, Boston, Bergeron 6 (DeBrusk, Marchand), 2:54 (pp). 6, Boston, Coyle 6 (Carlo, Kuraly), 17:47. 7, Boston, Wagner 1, 17:58.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-15-6_31. Boston 8-10-10_28.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; Boston 2 of 5.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 5-4 (27 shots-23 saves). Boston, Rask 9-5 (31-29).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:39.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jonny Murray.

