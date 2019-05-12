Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Bruins Sum

May 12, 2019 5:50 pm
 
Carolina 0 0 2—2
Boston 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Boston, Grzelcyk 2 (Johansson, Coyle), 15:22. 2, Boston, DeBrusk 3 (Krug, Pastrnak), 18:32 (pp).

Second Period_3, Boston, Clifton 1 (Johansson, Heinen), 3:46. 4, Boston, Grzelcyk 3 (Coyle, Krug), 17:56 (pp).

Third Period_5, Boston, Backes 2 (Krejci, Krug), 1:10. 6, Boston, Heinen 2 (Coyle, Bergeron), 4:32. 7, Carolina, Williams 4 (Aho, Faulk), 11:17. 8, Carolina, Teravainen 7, 17:32.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 6-11-6_23. Boston 11-10-4_25.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; Boston 2 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 5-5 (25 shots-19 saves). Boston, Rask 10-5 (23-21).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:29.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.

