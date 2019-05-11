Impact-FC Cincinnati, Sums

|Montreal
|FC Cincinnati
First half_1, FC Cincinnati, Cruz, 2 (Mattocks), 7th minute.
Second half_2, FC Cincinnati, Alashe, 1 (Lamah), 62nd; 3, Montreal, Okwonkwo, 2 (Urruti), 75th.
Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop; FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton.
Yellow Cards_Montreal, Azira, 47th; Sagna, 87th.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Apolinar Mariscal; Claudio Badea; Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.
A_26,258.
FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Justin Hoyte, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya (Fatai Alashe, 59th), Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz (Kekuta Manneh, 80th), Greg Garza, Roland Lamah (Emmanuel Ledesma, 74th), Victor Ulloa; Darren Mattocks.
Montreal_Evan Bush; Zachary Brault-Guillard (Bacary Sagna, 71st), Rudy Camacho, Zakaria Diallo, Jukka Raitala (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 75th); Mike Azira (Orji Okwonkwo, 63rd), Daniel Lovitz, Samuel Piette, Shamit Shome; Omar Browne, Maximiliano Urruti.
