Impact-Red Bulls, Sums

|Montreal
|0
|2—2
|New York
|1
|0—1
First half_1, New York, Long, 1 (Rzatkowski), 36th minute.
Second half_2, Montreal, Diallo, 1 (Urruti), 64th; 3, Montreal, Urruti, 1 (penalty kick), 79th.
Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.
Yellow Cards_Montreal, Urruti, 51st; Piette, 73rd. New York, Tarek, 23rd; Parker, 63rd.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.
A_11,115.
___
Montreal_Evan Bush; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Zakaria Diallo, Jukka Raitala; Daniel Lovitz, Samuel Piette, Shamit Shome; Omar Browne (Mike Azira, 74th), Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Saphir Taider, 85th), Maximiliano Urruti.
New York_Luis Robles; Connor Lade, Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek (Kaku, 68th); Sean Davis, Alex Muyl (Omir Fernandez, 68th), Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski; Tom Barlow (Derrick Etienne, 74th).
