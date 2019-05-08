Listen Live Sports

Impact-Red Bulls, Sums

May 8, 2019
 
Montreal 0 2—2
New York 1 0—1

First half_1, New York, Long, 1 (Rzatkowski), 36th minute.

Second half_2, Montreal, Diallo, 1 (Urruti), 64th; 3, Montreal, Urruti, 1 (penalty kick), 79th.

Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Montreal, Urruti, 51st; Piette, 73rd. New York, Tarek, 23rd; Parker, 63rd.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_11,115.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Evan Bush; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Zakaria Diallo, Jukka Raitala; Daniel Lovitz, Samuel Piette, Shamit Shome; Omar Browne (Mike Azira, 74th), Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Saphir Taider, 85th), Maximiliano Urruti.

New York_Luis Robles; Connor Lade, Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek (Kaku, 68th); Sean Davis, Alex Muyl (Omir Fernandez, 68th), Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski; Tom Barlow (Derrick Etienne, 74th).

