Indians 10, Orioles 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|a-R.Martin ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.262
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Rickard rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.179
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|0
|15
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|1-Freeman pr-2b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.287
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.222
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.189
|Bauers dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|L.Martin cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Mercado rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Totals
|34
|10
|11
|8
|7
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|212
|003
|20x—10
|11
|0
a-struck out for Villar in the 8th.
1-ran for Kipnis in the 6th.
E_Ynoa (1). LOB_Baltimore 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Lindor 2 (4), L.Martin (6), Mercado (2), Freeman (1). HR_Santana (7), off Ramirez. RBIs_Santana 2 (27), Gonzalez (7), Ramirez (14), Perez (13), Mercado (1), Freeman 2 (5). SB_Lindor (5). CS_Mercado (1). SF_Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Smith Jr.); Cleveland 6 (Kipnis, Santana 2, Bauers 2, L.Martin). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 1; Cleveland 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Perez, Lindor. GIDP_Alberto.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Santana, Lindor).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez, L, 0-2
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|4
|4
|3
|73
|6.97
|Bleier
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|11.25
|Ynoa
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|1
|62
|5.87
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|7.48
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 3-2
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0
|15
|107
|3.22
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-0, Ynoa 1-1. WP_Ramirez. PB_Wynns (1).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:49. A_21,377 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.