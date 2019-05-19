Indians 10, Orioles 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .251 a-R.Martin ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .156 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .262 Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .304 Rickard rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .179 Wilkerson cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Wynns c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Totals 31 0 5 0 0 15

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .294 Kipnis 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .224 1-Freeman pr-2b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .261 Santana 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .287 Gonzalez lf 3 1 0 1 1 2 .222 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 1 2 2 .189 Bauers dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Perez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .229 L.Martin cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .230 Mercado rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .333 Totals 34 10 11 8 7 6

Baltimore 000 000 000— 0 5 1 Cleveland 212 003 20x—10 11 0

a-struck out for Villar in the 8th.

1-ran for Kipnis in the 6th.

E_Ynoa (1). LOB_Baltimore 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Lindor 2 (4), L.Martin (6), Mercado (2), Freeman (1). HR_Santana (7), off Ramirez. RBIs_Santana 2 (27), Gonzalez (7), Ramirez (14), Perez (13), Mercado (1), Freeman 2 (5). SB_Lindor (5). CS_Mercado (1). SF_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Smith Jr.); Cleveland 6 (Kipnis, Santana 2, Bauers 2, L.Martin). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 1; Cleveland 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Perez, Lindor. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Santana, Lindor).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez, L, 0-2 3 1-3 6 5 4 4 3 73 6.97 Bleier 2 1 1 1 0 1 31 11.25 Ynoa 1 2-3 4 4 2 3 1 62 5.87 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 7.48 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 3-2 9 5 0 0 0 15 107 3.22

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-0, Ynoa 1-1. WP_Ramirez. PB_Wynns (1).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:49. A_21,377 (35,225).

