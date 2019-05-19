Listen Live Sports

Indians 10, Orioles 0

May 19, 2019 4:10 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .251
a-R.Martin ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .262
Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .304
Rickard rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .179
Wilkerson cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Wynns c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Totals 31 0 5 0 0 15
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .294
Kipnis 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .224
1-Freeman pr-2b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .261
Santana 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .287
Gonzalez lf 3 1 0 1 1 2 .222
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 1 2 2 .189
Bauers dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Perez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .229
L.Martin cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .230
Mercado rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .333
Totals 34 10 11 8 7 6
Baltimore 000 000 000— 0 5 1
Cleveland 212 003 20x—10 11 0

a-struck out for Villar in the 8th.

1-ran for Kipnis in the 6th.

E_Ynoa (1). LOB_Baltimore 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Lindor 2 (4), L.Martin (6), Mercado (2), Freeman (1). HR_Santana (7), off Ramirez. RBIs_Santana 2 (27), Gonzalez (7), Ramirez (14), Perez (13), Mercado (1), Freeman 2 (5). SB_Lindor (5). CS_Mercado (1). SF_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Smith Jr.); Cleveland 6 (Kipnis, Santana 2, Bauers 2, L.Martin). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 1; Cleveland 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Perez, Lindor. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Santana, Lindor).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez, L, 0-2 3 1-3 6 5 4 4 3 73 6.97
Bleier 2 1 1 1 0 1 31 11.25
Ynoa 1 2-3 4 4 2 3 1 62 5.87
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 7.48
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 3-2 9 5 0 0 0 15 107 3.22

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-0, Ynoa 1-1. WP_Ramirez. PB_Wynns (1).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:49. A_21,377 (35,225).

