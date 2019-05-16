Indians 14, Orioles 7

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Smith Jr. lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Mancini rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.313
|Davis 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.256
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|4
|6
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Kipnis 2b
|6
|3
|2
|6
|0
|0
|.216
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.277
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.196
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|1-Mercado pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Luplow rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Martin cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|R.Perez c
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Totals
|37
|14
|14
|13
|8
|6
|Baltimore
|023
|020
|000—
|7
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|102
|302
|51x—14
|14
|0
1-ran for Bauers in the 7th.
LOB_Baltimore 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Wilkerson (4), Lindor (2), Santana (7). HR_Ruiz (4), off Bauer; Mancini (9), off Bauer; Kipnis (1), off Straily; Kipnis (2), off Ynoa. RBIs_Mancini 3 (20), Wilkerson 2 (8), Ruiz 2 (14), Lindor (12), Kipnis 6 (11), Santana 3 (24), Gonzalez (6), Ramirez (13), Martin (12). SB_Villar (9). CS_Gonzalez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Nunez 2); Cleveland 3 (Kipnis, Ramirez, Mercado). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Cleveland 7 for 16.
Runners moved up_Kipnis. LIDP_Alberto. GIDP_Kipnis.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Severino), (Alberto, Villar, Davis); Cleveland 1 (Wittgren, Santana).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|75
|8.51
|Ynoa, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|54
|5.27
|Fry, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|3.50
|Castro
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|15
|7.78
|Bleier
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|35
|13.50
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|5
|5
|7
|7
|4
|3
|99
|3.76
|Cole, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.45
|Olson, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.09
|Wittgren, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.12
|O.Perez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.50
Ynoa pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ynoa 1-1, Fry 2-2, Castro 1-1, Bleier 3-3, Olson 1-0, Wittgren 2-0. HBP_Fry 2 (Lindor,Bauers). WP_Ynoa, Bleier.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:54. A_16,324 (35,225).
