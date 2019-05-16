Listen Live Sports

Indians 14, Orioles 7

May 16, 2019 10:18 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 3 2 0 0 2 1 .256
Smith Jr. lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .275
Mancini rf 4 2 2 3 1 1 .313
Davis 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .189
Wilkerson cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .279
Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .256
Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Totals 36 7 10 7 4 6
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 2 2 1 1 0 .289
Kipnis 2b 6 3 2 6 0 0 .216
Santana 1b 4 1 2 3 1 1 .277
Gonzalez dh 4 0 3 1 1 0 .244
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .196
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240
1-Mercado pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Luplow rf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .278
Martin cf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .229
R.Perez c 3 3 1 0 2 1 .239
Totals 37 14 14 13 8 6
Baltimore 023 020 000— 7 10 0
Cleveland 102 302 51x—14 14 0

1-ran for Bauers in the 7th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Wilkerson (4), Lindor (2), Santana (7). HR_Ruiz (4), off Bauer; Mancini (9), off Bauer; Kipnis (1), off Straily; Kipnis (2), off Ynoa. RBIs_Mancini 3 (20), Wilkerson 2 (8), Ruiz 2 (14), Lindor (12), Kipnis 6 (11), Santana 3 (24), Gonzalez (6), Ramirez (13), Martin (12). SB_Villar (9). CS_Gonzalez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Nunez 2); Cleveland 3 (Kipnis, Ramirez, Mercado). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Cleveland 7 for 16.

Runners moved up_Kipnis. LIDP_Alberto. GIDP_Kipnis.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Severino), (Alberto, Villar, Davis); Cleveland 1 (Wittgren, Santana).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily 3 1-3 6 4 4 2 1 75 8.51
Ynoa, L, 0-1 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 3 54 5.27
Fry, BS, 1-2 1 1 1 1 1 0 26 3.50
Castro 1-3 1 3 3 2 1 15 7.78
Bleier 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 35 13.50
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 5 5 7 7 4 3 99 3.76
Cole, W, 1-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 21 2.45
Olson, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.09
Wittgren, H, 4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.12
O.Perez 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 4.50

Ynoa pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ynoa 1-1, Fry 2-2, Castro 1-1, Bleier 3-3, Olson 1-0, Wittgren 2-0. HBP_Fry 2 (Lindor,Bauers). WP_Ynoa, Bleier.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:54. A_16,324 (35,225).

