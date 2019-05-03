Indians 2, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Haniger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|D.Santana lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Bruce rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.189
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Healy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Moore 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|2
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Martin cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Luplow rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|a-Naquin ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Bauers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|3
|11
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000—1
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|001—2
|4
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Luplow in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 8, Cleveland 4. 2B_Beckham 2 (11), Martin (5), Luplow (2). HR_Bruce (10), off Bieber. RBIs_Bruce (18), Naquin (8). SB_Gordon (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Vogelbach 3, D.Santana); Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_C.Santana. GIDP_C.Santana.
DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Beckham, Encarnacion).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|93
|3.98
|Rosscup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.74
|Swarzak, L, 2-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|18
|3.60
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|7
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|8
|114
|3.16
|Perez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|7.94
|Cimber
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.15
|Hand, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.23
Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:46. A_16,334 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.