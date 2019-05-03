Listen Live Sports

Indians 2, Mariners 1

May 3, 2019 10:13 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .304
Haniger cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .237
Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .289
Encarnacion 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
D.Santana lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Bruce rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .189
Narvaez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Beckham ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284
Healy 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Moore 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .184
Totals 34 1 8 1 2 10
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214
Martin cf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .214
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .186
C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .314
Luplow rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .273
a-Naquin ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .278
Gonzalez lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Bauers dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Totals 29 2 4 1 3 11
Seattle 000 100 000—1 8 0
Cleveland 000 100 001—2 4 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Luplow in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 8, Cleveland 4. 2B_Beckham 2 (11), Martin (5), Luplow (2). HR_Bruce (10), off Bieber. RBIs_Bruce (18), Naquin (8). SB_Gordon (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Vogelbach 3, D.Santana); Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_C.Santana. GIDP_C.Santana.

DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Beckham, Encarnacion).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 7 3 1 1 1 10 93 3.98
Rosscup 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.74
Swarzak, L, 2-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 18 3.60
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber 7 2-3 6 1 1 1 8 114 3.16
Perez 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 7.94
Cimber 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.15
Hand, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.23

Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:46. A_16,334 (35,225).

