Indians 3, Rays 1

Tampa Bay Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows dh 5 1 2 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 Pham lf 5 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 0 0 Av.Grci rf 3 0 1 1 Luplow rf 3 1 2 1 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 1 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 1 d’Arnud c 4 0 2 0 Haase dh 2 0 0 0 Vlzquez 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Frman ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr ph-3b 2 0 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 34 1 6 1 Totals 28 3 6 3

Tampa Bay 100 000 000—1 Cleveland 000 100 02x—3

E_Ramirez (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Meadows 2 (7), Pham (6). HR_Luplow (6). SB_Av.Garcia (4), Kiermaier (7), Luplow (2). CS_L.Martin (4). S_Kipnis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Snell 6 2-3 4 1 1 3 7 Alvarado L,0-4 1 2 2 2 3 1 Wood 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cleveland Bieber 5 4 1 1 4 10 Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Cole W,2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Hand S,13-13 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:20. A_24,084 (35,225).

