Indians 3, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Luplow rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|d’Arnud c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Haase dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frman ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000—1
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|02x—3
E_Ramirez (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Meadows 2 (7), Pham (6). HR_Luplow (6). SB_Av.Garcia (4), Kiermaier (7), Luplow (2). CS_L.Martin (4). S_Kipnis (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Snell
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Alvarado L,0-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Wood
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Bieber
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|10
|Perez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cole W,2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hand S,13-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:20. A_24,084 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.