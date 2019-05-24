Listen Live Sports

Indians 3, Rays 1

May 24, 2019 10:52 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .325
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .287
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .259
Garcia rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .281
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .280
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .102
Velazquez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111
a-Robertson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Totals 34 1 6 1 4 16
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .285
Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Santana 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .282
Luplow rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .260
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .199
R.Perez c 3 0 1 1 1 2 .231
Bauers lf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .217
Haase dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
b-Freeman ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Martin cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Totals 28 3 6 3 6 9
Tampa Bay 100 000 000—1 6 0
Cleveland 000 100 02x—3 6 1

a-grounded out for Velazquez in the 6th. b-struck out for Haase in the 8th.

E_Ramirez (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Meadows 2 (7), Pham (6). HR_Luplow (6), off Snell. RBIs_Garcia (22), Luplow (11), R.Perez (15), Bauers (18). SB_Garcia (4), Kiermaier (7), Luplow (2). CS_Martin (4). S_Kipnis.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Meadows, Garcia, Lowe 2, Adames, Robertson); Cleveland 4 (Haase, Martin, Freeman 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 13; Cleveland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pham 2.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 6 2-3 4 1 1 3 7 104 3.07
Alvarado, L, 0-4 1 2 2 2 3 1 25 3.15
Wood 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber 5 4 1 1 4 10 111 3.11
O.Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.55
Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.26
Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.21
Cole, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.17
Hand, S, 13-13 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0, Wood 3-0, Cimber 1-0, Olson 1-0, Cole 1-0. WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:20. A_24,084 (35,225).

