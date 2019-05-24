Indians 3, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.325
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.280
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.102
|Velazquez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|a-Robertson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|4
|16
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Luplow rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.231
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.217
|Haase dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|b-Freeman ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Martin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|6
|9
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|02x—3
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Velazquez in the 6th. b-struck out for Haase in the 8th.
E_Ramirez (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Meadows 2 (7), Pham (6). HR_Luplow (6), off Snell. RBIs_Garcia (22), Luplow (11), R.Perez (15), Bauers (18). SB_Garcia (4), Kiermaier (7), Luplow (2). CS_Martin (4). S_Kipnis.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Meadows, Garcia, Lowe 2, Adames, Robertson); Cleveland 4 (Haase, Martin, Freeman 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 13; Cleveland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pham 2.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|104
|3.07
|Alvarado, L, 0-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|25
|3.15
|Wood
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|10
|111
|3.11
|O.Perez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.55
|Cimber
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.26
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.21
|Cole, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.17
|Hand, S, 13-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0, Wood 3-0, Cimber 1-0, Olson 1-0, Cole 1-0. WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:20. A_24,084 (35,225).
