Indians 4, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Sntna dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|S.Wlkrs cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Nunez ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000—1
|Cleveland
|000
|210
|01x—4
E_Ramirez (6). DP_Baltimore 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_C.Santana (8), Mercado (1). HR_Mancini (10), C.Santana (6), Luplow (5). SB_Ramirez (12).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Means L,5-4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Fry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Castro
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Plutko W,1-0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Perez H,4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cimber H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hand S,12-12
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Means.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:36. A_25,652 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.