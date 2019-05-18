Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 4, Orioles 1

May 18, 2019 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 1
Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0
Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 C.Sntna dh 3 2 2 1
C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Luplow rf 4 1 1 2
S.Wlkrs cf 3 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0
R.Ruiz 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 C.Gnzal lf 2 0 0 0
Sverino c 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0
Rickard rf 3 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 1 1 0
R.Nunez ph-3b 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 1 1 1 Totals 30 4 7 4
Baltimore 000 100 000—1
Cleveland 000 210 01x—4

E_Ramirez (6). DP_Baltimore 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_C.Santana (8), Mercado (1). HR_Mancini (10), C.Santana (6), Luplow (5). SB_Ramirez (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means L,5-4 5 5 3 3 3 1
Fry 2 0 0 0 1 0
Castro 1 2 1 1 0 1
Cleveland
Plutko W,1-0 6 1 1 1 2 4
Perez H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Cimber H,4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Hand S,12-12 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Means.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

Advertisement

T_2:36. A_25,652 (35,225).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.