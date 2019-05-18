Indians 4, Orioles 1

Baltimore Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 C.Sntna dh 3 2 2 1 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Luplow rf 4 1 1 2 S.Wlkrs cf 3 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 C.Gnzal lf 2 0 0 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Rickard rf 3 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 1 1 0 R.Nunez ph-3b 0 0 0 0 Totals 28 1 1 1 Totals 30 4 7 4

Baltimore 000 100 000—1 Cleveland 000 210 01x—4

E_Ramirez (6). DP_Baltimore 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_C.Santana (8), Mercado (1). HR_Mancini (10), C.Santana (6), Luplow (5). SB_Ramirez (12).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Means L,5-4 5 5 3 3 3 1 Fry 2 0 0 0 1 0 Castro 1 2 1 1 0 1 Cleveland Plutko W,1-0 6 1 1 1 2 4 Perez H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Cimber H,4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Hand S,12-12 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Means.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:36. A_25,652 (35,225).

