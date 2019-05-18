Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indians 4, Orioles 1

May 18, 2019 6:57 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .310
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .186
Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Ruiz 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .252
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Rickard rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .205
Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .157
a-Nunez ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .215
Totals 28 1 1 1 3 9
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .286
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221
Santana dh 3 2 2 1 1 0 .281
Luplow rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .258
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .193
Gonzalez lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .229
R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Mercado cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .167
Totals 30 4 7 4 4 2
Baltimore 000 100 000—1 1 0
Cleveland 000 210 01x—4 7 1

a-walked for Martin in the 8th.

E_Ramirez (6). LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_Santana (8), Mercado (1). HR_Mancini (10), off Plutko; Luplow (5), off Means; Santana (6), off Castro. RBIs_Mancini (21), Lindor (13), Santana (25), Luplow 2 (8). SB_Ramirez (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Villar); Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, R.Perez). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 1; Cleveland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Gonzalez. GIDP_Wilkerson, Luplow.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Villar, Davis); Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Bauers).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, L, 5-4 5 5 3 3 3 1 94 2.68
Fry 2 0 0 0 1 0 29 3.15
Castro 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 7.84
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plutko, W, 1-0 6 1 1 1 2 4 83 1.50
O.Perez, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.97
Cimber, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.12
Hand, S, 12-12 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.42

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-0. WP_Means.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:36. A_25,652 (35,225).

