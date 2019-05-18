Indians 4, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.186
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Ruiz 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Rickard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|a-Nunez ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Totals
|28
|1
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Santana dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Luplow rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Gonzalez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.229
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Mercado cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|4
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000—1
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|210
|01x—4
|7
|1
a-walked for Martin in the 8th.
E_Ramirez (6). LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_Santana (8), Mercado (1). HR_Mancini (10), off Plutko; Luplow (5), off Means; Santana (6), off Castro. RBIs_Mancini (21), Lindor (13), Santana (25), Luplow 2 (8). SB_Ramirez (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Villar); Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, R.Perez). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 1; Cleveland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Gonzalez. GIDP_Wilkerson, Luplow.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Villar, Davis); Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Bauers).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 5-4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|94
|2.68
|Fry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|3.15
|Castro
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|7.84
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko, W, 1-0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|83
|1.50
|O.Perez, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.97
|Cimber, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.12
|Hand, S, 12-12
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.42
Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-0. WP_Means.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:36. A_25,652 (35,225).
