Indians 4, Orioles 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .310 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .186 Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Ruiz 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .252 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Rickard rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .205 Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .157 a-Nunez ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .215 Totals 28 1 1 1 3 9

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .286 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Santana dh 3 2 2 1 1 0 .281 Luplow rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .258 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .193 Gonzalez lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .229 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Mercado cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .167 Totals 30 4 7 4 4 2

Baltimore 000 100 000—1 1 0 Cleveland 000 210 01x—4 7 1

a-walked for Martin in the 8th.

E_Ramirez (6). LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_Santana (8), Mercado (1). HR_Mancini (10), off Plutko; Luplow (5), off Means; Santana (6), off Castro. RBIs_Mancini (21), Lindor (13), Santana (25), Luplow 2 (8). SB_Ramirez (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Villar); Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, R.Perez). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 1; Cleveland 2 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Lindor, Gonzalez. GIDP_Wilkerson, Luplow.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Villar, Davis); Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Bauers).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, L, 5-4 5 5 3 3 3 1 94 2.68 Fry 2 0 0 0 1 0 29 3.15 Castro 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 7.84 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plutko, W, 1-0 6 1 1 1 2 4 83 1.50 O.Perez, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.97 Cimber, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.12 Hand, S, 12-12 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.42

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-0. WP_Means.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:36. A_25,652 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.