Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 5, Athletics 3

May 12, 2019 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 1 2 0 Semien ss 4 0 1 0
M.Frman 2b 1 1 0 0 Profar 2b 3 1 1 1
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 1
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 1 1 K.Davis dh 4 0 2 0
C.Gnzal lf 3 1 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 1
Luplow rf 3 1 1 1 Pinder 3b 4 0 1 0
Bauers dh 4 0 0 0 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0
R.Perez c 4 1 1 3 Lureano cf 3 1 0 0
L.Mrtin cf 3 0 1 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 5 7 5 Totals 32 3 7 3
Cleveland 200 003 000—5
Oakland 002 001 000—3

DP_Cleveland 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Oakland 5. 2B_C.Santana (6). HR_R.Perez (4), M.Olson (1). SB_L.Martin (2). CS_Lindor (1), L.Martin (3). SF_Luplow (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Rodriguez W,1-2 6 6 3 3 3 3
Cimber H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wittgren H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hand S,11-11 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Mengden L,0-1 5 1-3 5 4 4 4 4
Buchter 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Rodney 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hendriks 2 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:57. A_18,891 (46,765).

Advertisement

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.