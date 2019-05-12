Indians 5, Athletics 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .278 Freeman 2b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .238 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .279 Gonzalez lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .232 Luplow rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .286 Bauers dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Perez c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .220 Martin cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .224 Totals 30 5 7 5 5 6

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Profar 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .184 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .245 Davis dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .235 Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .214 Pinder 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Laureano cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .228 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Totals 32 3 7 3 3 7

Cleveland 200 003 000—5 7 0 Oakland 002 001 000—3 7 0

LOB_Cleveland 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Santana (6). HR_Perez (4), off Buchter; Olson (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Santana (20), Luplow (3), Perez 3 (11), Profar (19), Piscotty (19), Olson (1). SB_Martin (2). CS_Lindor (1), Martin (3). SF_Luplow.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Bauers); Oakland 2 (Olson, Grossman). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 5; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Phegley. GIDP_Ramirez, Piscotty, Grossman.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Freeman, Santana), (Lindor, Santana); Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien, Rodney).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, W, 1-2 6 6 3 3 3 3 101 2.92 Cimber, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 3.18 Wittgren, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.23 Hand, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.53 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mengden, L, 0-1 5 1-3 5 4 4 4 4 100 6.75 Buchter 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 4.72 Rodney 1 1 0 0 1 0 10 8.16 Hendriks 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 1.54

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:57. A_18,891 (46,765).

