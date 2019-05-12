Indians 5, Athletics 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Freeman 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.238
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Luplow rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Bauers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.220
|Martin cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|5
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Profar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.184
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Pinder 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|Cleveland
|200
|003
|000—5
|7
|0
|Oakland
|002
|001
|000—3
|7
|0
LOB_Cleveland 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Santana (6). HR_Perez (4), off Buchter; Olson (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Santana (20), Luplow (3), Perez 3 (11), Profar (19), Piscotty (19), Olson (1). SB_Martin (2). CS_Lindor (1), Martin (3). SF_Luplow.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Bauers); Oakland 2 (Olson, Grossman). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 5; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pinder, Phegley. GIDP_Ramirez, Piscotty, Grossman.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Freeman, Santana), (Lindor, Santana); Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien, Rodney).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 1-2
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|101
|2.92
|Cimber, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3.18
|Wittgren, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.23
|Hand, S, 11-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.53
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mengden, L, 0-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|100
|6.75
|Buchter
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4.72
|Rodney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|8.16
|Hendriks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:57. A_18,891 (46,765).
