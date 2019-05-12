Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Indians 5, Athletics 3

May 12, 2019 7:17 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .278
Freeman 2b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .238
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199
Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .279
Gonzalez lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .232
Luplow rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Bauers dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Perez c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .220
Martin cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .224
Totals 30 5 7 5 5 6
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .278
Profar 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .184
Piscotty rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .245
Davis dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .235
Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .214
Pinder 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Laureano cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .228
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Totals 32 3 7 3 3 7
Cleveland 200 003 000—5 7 0
Oakland 002 001 000—3 7 0

LOB_Cleveland 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Santana (6). HR_Perez (4), off Buchter; Olson (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Santana (20), Luplow (3), Perez 3 (11), Profar (19), Piscotty (19), Olson (1). SB_Martin (2). CS_Lindor (1), Martin (3). SF_Luplow.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Bauers); Oakland 2 (Olson, Grossman). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 5; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Phegley. GIDP_Ramirez, Piscotty, Grossman.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Freeman, Santana), (Lindor, Santana); Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien, Rodney).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 1-2 6 6 3 3 3 3 101 2.92
Cimber, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 3.18
Wittgren, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.23
Hand, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.53
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mengden, L, 0-1 5 1-3 5 4 4 4 4 100 6.75
Buchter 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 4.72
Rodney 1 1 0 0 1 0 10 8.16
Hendriks 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 1.54

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:57. A_18,891 (46,765).

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

