Indians 5, White Sox 0, 5 innings,

Chicago Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia cf 2 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 0 1 1 Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 2 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 Y.Alnso 1b 2 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 2 0 0 0 Luplow cf 3 2 2 2 Dlmnico lf 2 0 0 0 C.Gnzal dh 3 1 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 2 0 0 0 Bauers lf 1 2 1 0 Tilson rf 2 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 2 1 Y.Sanch 2b 1 0 0 0 Naquin rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 17 0 2 0 Totals 23 5 9 4

Chicago 000 00—0 Cleveland 020 03—5

E_Banuelos (1). LOB_Chicago 2, Cleveland 10. 2B_Y.Alonso (4), Lindor (1), Bauers (4). HR_Luplow 2 (2). S_Naquin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Banuelos L,2-2 4 1-3 8 5 5 5 5 Osich 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Cleveland Carrasco W,3-3 5 2 0 0 0 6

WP_Banuelos.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Gabe Morales.

Advertisement

T_1:45. A_13,247 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.