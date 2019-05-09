Indians 5, White Sox 0, 5 innings,

|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Dlmnico lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Tilson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Y.Sanch 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|17
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|23
|5
|9
|4
|Chicago
|000
|00—0
|Cleveland
|020
|03—5
E_Banuelos (1). LOB_Chicago 2, Cleveland 10. 2B_Y.Alonso (4), Lindor (1), Bauers (4). HR_Luplow 2 (2). S_Naquin (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Banuelos L,2-2
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Osich
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|Carrasco W,3-3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
WP_Banuelos.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_1:45. A_13,247 (35,225).
