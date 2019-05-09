Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 5, White Sox 0, 5 innings,

May 9, 2019 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 2 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 0 1 1
Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Abreu dh 2 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0
Y.Alnso 1b 2 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0
J.McCnn c 2 0 0 0 Luplow cf 3 2 2 2
Dlmnico lf 2 0 0 0 C.Gnzal dh 3 1 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 2 0 0 0 Bauers lf 1 2 1 0
Tilson rf 2 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 2 1
Y.Sanch 2b 1 0 0 0 Naquin rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 17 0 2 0 Totals 23 5 9 4
Chicago 000 00—0
Cleveland 020 03—5

E_Banuelos (1). LOB_Chicago 2, Cleveland 10. 2B_Y.Alonso (4), Lindor (1), Bauers (4). HR_Luplow 2 (2). S_Naquin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Banuelos L,2-2 4 1-3 8 5 5 5 5
Osich 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Cleveland
Carrasco W,3-3 5 2 0 0 0 6

WP_Banuelos.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Gabe Morales.

Advertisement

T_1:45. A_13,247 (35,225).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.