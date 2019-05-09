Indians 5, White Sox 0

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Abreu dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Alonso 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .178 McCann c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .350 Delmonico lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Anderson ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .323 Tilson rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .385 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Totals 17 0 2 0 0 6

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .262 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .189 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .206 Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Luplow cf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .273 Gonzalez dh 3 1 1 0 0 2 .227 Bauers lf 1 2 1 0 2 0 .257 Perez c 2 0 2 1 1 0 .227 Naquin rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .271 Totals 23 5 9 4 6 6

Chicago 000 00—0 2 1 Cleveland 020 03—5 9 0

E_Banuelos (1). LOB_Chicago 2, Cleveland 10. 2B_Alonso (4), Lindor (1), Bauers (4). HR_Luplow (1), off Banuelos; Luplow (2), off Banuelos. RBIs_Lindor (8), Luplow 2 (2), Perez (8). S_Naquin.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (McCann); Cleveland 6 (Kipnis, Ramirez 4, Gonzalez). RISP_Chicago 0 for 1; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Banuelos, L, 2-2 4 1-3 8 5 5 5 5 91 6.67 Osich 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 3.12 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 3-3 5 2 0 0 0 6 63 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Osich 2-1. WP_Banuelos.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_1:45. A_13,247 (35,225).

