Indians 5, White Sox 0

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Abreu dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Delmonico lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Anderson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Tilson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|17
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.189
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Luplow cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Gonzalez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Bauers lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|Perez c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Naquin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Totals
|23
|5
|9
|4
|6
|6
|Chicago
|000
|00—0
|2
|1
|Cleveland
|020
|03—5
|9
|0
null when winning run scored.
E_Banuelos (1). LOB_Chicago 2, Cleveland 10. 2B_Alonso (4), Lindor (1), Bauers (4). HR_Luplow (1), off Banuelos; Luplow (2), off Banuelos. RBIs_Lindor (8), Luplow 2 (2), Perez (8). S_Naquin.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (McCann); Cleveland 6 (Kipnis, Ramirez 4, Gonzalez). RISP_Chicago 0 for 1; Cleveland 2 for 10.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Banuelos, L, 2-2
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|5
|5
|91
|6.67
|Osich
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.12
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 3-3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|63
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Osich 2-1. WP_Banuelos.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_1:45. A_13,247 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.