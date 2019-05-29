Indians 7, Red Sox 5

|Cleveland
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|C.Sntna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Luplow rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Mrtinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Chavis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|R.Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Holt lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Pearce 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|G.Allen lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Brdly J cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|3
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|025—7
|Boston
|000
|003
|020—5
E_M.Freeman (2). DP_Boston 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Boston 8. 2B_Lindor (5), Luplow (4), Bogaerts (16), Martinez 2 (11), Pearce (4). 3B_Devers (1). HR_R.Perez (7), G.Allen (1). SB_Ramirez 2 (14).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Plesac
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cole
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wittgren W,2-0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hand S,14-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Boston
|Price
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Workman H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Walden H,2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Barnes H,9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brasier BS,3
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Lakins L,0-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Clippard (Bradley Jr.), by Lakins (Freeman). WP_Clippard.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_4:03. A_32,984 (37,731).
