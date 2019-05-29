Listen Live Sports

Indians 7, Red Sox 5

May 29, 2019 12:35 am
 
Cleveland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 3 1 1 2 Betts rf 4 0 0 0
Mercado cf 5 1 1 0 Devers 3b 5 1 2 0
C.Sntna dh 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 5 2 2 1
Luplow rf 5 0 1 2 Mrtinez dh 5 1 2 0
Ramirez 3b 3 0 2 0 Chavis 2b 4 1 1 1
R.Perez c 5 1 1 1 Holt lf 4 0 1 0
Bauers 1b 4 1 0 0 Pearce 1b 4 0 1 1
G.Allen lf 3 2 1 2 Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0
M.Frman 2b 3 1 1 0 C.Vazqz c 4 0 1 0
Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 37 5 10 3
Cleveland 000 000 025—7
Boston 000 003 020—5

E_M.Freeman (2). DP_Boston 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Boston 8. 2B_Lindor (5), Luplow (4), Bogaerts (16), Martinez 2 (11), Pearce (4). 3B_Devers (1). HR_R.Perez (7), G.Allen (1). SB_Ramirez 2 (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 2
Cole 2-3 2 2 0 0 2
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wittgren W,2-0 1 3 2 2 0 0
Hand S,14-14 1 1 0 0 1 3
Boston
Price 6 3 0 0 1 6
Workman H,11 1 0 0 0 1 0
Walden H,2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Barnes H,9 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Brasier BS,3 0 2 3 3 1 0
Lakins L,0-1 1 1 2 2 3 0

Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Clippard (Bradley Jr.), by Lakins (Freeman). WP_Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_4:03. A_32,984 (37,731).

