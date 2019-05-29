Indians 7, Red Sox 5

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.279
|Mercado cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.274
|Luplow rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.204
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Bauers 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Allen lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.106
|Freeman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|8
|7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Chavis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Holt lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Pearce 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.171
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|3
|2
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|025—7
|8
|1
|Boston
|000
|003
|020—5
|10
|0
E_Freeman (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Boston 8. 2B_Lindor (5), Luplow (4), Bogaerts (16), Martinez 2 (11), Pearce (4). 3B_Devers (1). HR_Perez (7), off Brasier; Allen (1), off Brasier. RBIs_Lindor 2 (18), Luplow 2 (13), Perez (18), Allen 2 (8), Bogaerts (35), Chavis (27), Pearce (9). SB_Ramirez 2 (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Santana, Ramirez, Bauers 3, Allen); Boston 4 (Devers, Martinez, Bradley Jr. 2). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 13; Boston 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_Mercado, Perez, Betts. GIDP_Santana.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Pearce).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|86
|1.69
|Cole
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.08
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.92
|Wittgren, W, 2-0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|2.29
|Hand, S, 14-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|1.23
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|96
|2.83
|Workman, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.22
|Walden, H, 2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|2.05
|Barnes, H, 9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.08
|Brasier, BS, 3-9
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|3.97
|Lakins, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|25
|6.43
Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-1, Barnes 1-0. HBP_Clippard (Bradley Jr.), Lakins (Freeman). WP_Clippard.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_4:03. A_32,984 (37,731).
