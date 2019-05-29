Indians 7, Red Sox 5

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 3 1 1 2 2 0 .279 Mercado cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .306 Santana dh 3 0 0 0 2 2 .274 Luplow rf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .244 Ramirez 3b 3 0 2 0 2 0 .204 Perez c 5 1 1 1 0 2 .224 Bauers 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .210 Allen lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .106 Freeman 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Totals 34 7 8 7 8 7

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .288 Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .329 Bogaerts ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .289 Martinez dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .306 Chavis 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .279 Holt lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .125 Pearce 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .182 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .171 Vazquez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289 Totals 37 5 10 3 2 7

Cleveland 000 000 025—7 8 1 Boston 000 003 020—5 10 0

E_Freeman (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Boston 8. 2B_Lindor (5), Luplow (4), Bogaerts (16), Martinez 2 (11), Pearce (4). 3B_Devers (1). HR_Perez (7), off Brasier; Allen (1), off Brasier. RBIs_Lindor 2 (18), Luplow 2 (13), Perez (18), Allen 2 (8), Bogaerts (35), Chavis (27), Pearce (9). SB_Ramirez 2 (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Santana, Ramirez, Bauers 3, Allen); Boston 4 (Devers, Martinez, Bradley Jr. 2). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 13; Boston 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Mercado, Perez, Betts. GIDP_Santana.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Pearce).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 2 86 1.69 Cole 2-3 2 2 0 0 2 17 1.08 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.92 Wittgren, W, 2-0 1 3 2 2 0 0 19 2.29 Hand, S, 14-14 1 1 0 0 1 3 28 1.23 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price 6 3 0 0 1 6 96 2.83 Workman, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.22 Walden, H, 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 18 2.05 Barnes, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 2.08 Brasier, BS, 3-9 0 2 3 3 1 0 17 3.97 Lakins, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 3 0 25 6.43

Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-1, Barnes 1-0. HBP_Clippard (Bradley Jr.), Lakins (Freeman). WP_Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_4:03. A_32,984 (37,731).

