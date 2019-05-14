Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians call up prospect Mercado as Naquin heads to IL

May 14, 2019 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Indians recalled prospect Oscar Mercado from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday and placed outfielder Tyler Naquin on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain.

The 24-year-old Mercado started in left field and batted sixth against the Chicago White Sox in his major league debut. He was hitting .294 with four homers, 15 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 30 games for the farm club.

Naquin’s stint on the IL was retroactive to May 11. Indians manager Terry Francona said Naquin returned to Cleveland for an MRI.

The Indians acquired Mercado from St. Louis in a trade of minor leaguers last year.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Mercado, who learned of his call-up on Monday while golfing, said his parents, siblings and cousins were in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.