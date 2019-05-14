Indians call up prospect Mercado as Naquin heads to IL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Indians recalled prospect Oscar Mercado from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday and placed outfielder Tyler Naquin on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain.

The 24-year-old Mercado started in left field and batted sixth against the Chicago White Sox in his major league debut. He was hitting .294 with four homers, 15 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 30 games for the farm club.

Naquin’s stint on the IL was retroactive to May 11. Indians manager Terry Francona said Naquin returned to Cleveland for an MRI.

The Indians acquired Mercado from St. Louis in a trade of minor leaguers last year.

Mercado, who learned of his call-up on Monday while golfing, said his parents, siblings and cousins were in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday.

