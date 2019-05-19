Indy 500 Qualifying Results

|Saturday
|At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Indianapolis
|Lap length: 2.5 miles
|Race: Sunday, May 26
1. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevy, 2:36.4655, 230.083 mph.
2. (12) Will Power, Chevy, 2:36.4666, 230.081.
3. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy, 2:36.6210, 229.854.
4. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 2:36.6924, 229.749.
5. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 2:36.8779, 229.478.
6. (63) Ed Jones, Chevy, 2:36.9035, 229.440.
7. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevy, 2:36.9658, 229.349.
8. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 2:37.0217, 229.268.
9. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 2:37.3427, 228.800.
10. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 2:37.3729, 228.756.
11. (25) Conor Daly, Honda, 2:37.4688, 228.617.
12. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevy, 2:37.5337, 228.523.
13. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 2:37.5415, 228.511.
14. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 2:37.6874, 228.300.
15. (33) James Davison, Honda, 2:37.7057, 228.273.
16. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevy, 2:37.8116, 228.120.
17. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 2:37.8226, 228.104.
18. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 2:37.8256, 228.100.
19. (77) Oriol Servia, Honda, 2:37.9009, 227.991.
20. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevy, 2:37.9535, 227.915.
21. (48) JR Hildebrand, Chevy, 2:37.9584, 227.908.
22. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 2:37.9799, 227.877.
23. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 2:38.0815, 227.731.
24. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevy, 2:38.0911, 227.717.
25. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 2:38.1063, 227.695.
26. (42) Jordan King, Honda, 2:38.2402, 227.502.
27. (81) Ben Hanley, Chevy, 2:38.2542, 227.482.
28. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 2:38.3523, 227.341.
29. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 2:38.3834, 227.297.
30. (39) Pippa Mann, Chevy, 2:38.4203, 227.244.
