Indy 500 Qualifying Results

May 19, 2019 9:59 am
 
Saturday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis
Lap length: 2.5 miles
Race: Sunday, May 26

1. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevy, 2:36.4655, 230.083 mph.

2. (12) Will Power, Chevy, 2:36.4666, 230.081.

3. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy, 2:36.6210, 229.854.

4. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 2:36.6924, 229.749.

5. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 2:36.8779, 229.478.

6. (63) Ed Jones, Chevy, 2:36.9035, 229.440.

7. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevy, 2:36.9658, 229.349.

8. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 2:37.0217, 229.268.

9. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 2:37.3427, 228.800.

10. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 2:37.3729, 228.756.

11. (25) Conor Daly, Honda, 2:37.4688, 228.617.

12. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevy, 2:37.5337, 228.523.

13. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 2:37.5415, 228.511.

14. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 2:37.6874, 228.300.

15. (33) James Davison, Honda, 2:37.7057, 228.273.

16. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevy, 2:37.8116, 228.120.

17. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 2:37.8226, 228.104.

18. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 2:37.8256, 228.100.

19. (77) Oriol Servia, Honda, 2:37.9009, 227.991.

20. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevy, 2:37.9535, 227.915.

21. (48) JR Hildebrand, Chevy, 2:37.9584, 227.908.

22. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 2:37.9799, 227.877.

23. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 2:38.0815, 227.731.

24. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevy, 2:38.0911, 227.717.

25. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 2:38.1063, 227.695.

26. (42) Jordan King, Honda, 2:38.2402, 227.502.

27. (81) Ben Hanley, Chevy, 2:38.2542, 227.482.

28. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 2:38.3523, 227.341.

29. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 2:38.3834, 227.297.

30. (39) Pippa Mann, Chevy, 2:38.4203, 227.244.

