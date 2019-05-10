INDYCAR Grand Prix Lineup

|After Friday qualifying; race Saturday
|At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|Lap length: 2.439 miles
|(Car number in parentheses)
1. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara, 128.597 mph.
2. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 128.56.
3. (60) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 128.512.
4. (88) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 128.417.
5. (20) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 128.254.
6. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127.64.
7. (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 128.716.
8. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 128.661.
9. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-, 128.651.
10. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 128.557.
11. (30) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 128.5.
12. (21) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 128.238.
13. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127.949.
14. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-, 128.275.
15. (3) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127.902.
16. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 127.95.
17. (27) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 127.809.
18. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 127.676.
19. (31) Patricio O’Ward, Dallara-, 127.717.
20. (26) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 127.591.
21. (4) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127.668.
22. (59) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127.331.
23. (98) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 127.438.
24. (14) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127.026.
