Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

INDYCAR Grand Prix Lineup

May 10, 2019 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
After Friday qualifying; race Saturday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis, Indiana
Lap length: 2.439 miles
(Car number in parentheses)

1. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara, 128.597 mph.

2. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 128.56.

3. (60) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 128.512.

4. (88) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 128.417.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

5. (20) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 128.254.

6. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127.64.

7. (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 128.716.

8. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 128.661.

9. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-, 128.651.

10. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 128.557.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

11. (30) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 128.5.

12. (21) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 128.238.

13. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127.949.

14. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-, 128.275.

15. (3) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127.902.

16. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 127.95.

17. (27) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 127.809.

18. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 127.676.

19. (31) Patricio O’Ward, Dallara-, 127.717.

20. (26) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 127.591.

21. (4) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127.668.

22. (59) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127.331.

23. (98) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 127.438.

24. (14) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127.026.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.