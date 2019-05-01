Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Schedule and standings

May 1, 2019
 
March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)

April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)

May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis

May 26 — Indianapolis 500

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto

July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

Points Leaders
Through April 14

1. Josef Newgarden, 166

2. Alexander Rossi, 138

3. Scott Dixon, 133

4. Takuma Sato, 116

5. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 96

6. Will Power, 93

7. James Hinchcliffe, 93

8. Sebastien Bourdais, 91

9. Graham Rahal, 90

10. Colton Herta, 88

11. Simon Pagenaud, 87

12. Felix Rosenqvist, 80

13. Marco Andretti, 78

14. Jack Harvey, 65

15. Spencer Pigot, 63

16. Marcus Ericsson, 61

17. Patricio O’Ward, 56

18. Santino Ferrucci, 56

19. Tony Kanaan, 56

20. Zach Veach, 55

