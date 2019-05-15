Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar Schedule and standings

May 15, 2019 10:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)

April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis (Simon Pagenaud)

May 26 — Indianapolis 500

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto

July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

Points Leaders
Through May 11

1. Josef Newgarden, 182

2. Scott Dixon, 176

3. Alexander Rossi, 146

4. Simon Pagenaud, 138

5. Takuma Sato, 132

6. Will Power, 119

7. Graham Rahal, 113

8. Sebastien Bourdais, 111

9. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 109

10. James Hinchcliffe, 107

11. Felix Rosenqvist, 106

12. Jack Harvey, 100

13. Colton Herta, 95

14. Marco Andretti, 95

15. Spencer Pigot, 93

16. Matheus Leist, 78

17. Ed Jones, 78

18. Santino Ferrucci, 76

19. Zach Veach, 73

20. Marcus Ericsson, 67

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.