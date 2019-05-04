Inter draws at Udinese and risks Serie A 3rd place

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan missed the chance of consolidating third place in Serie A on Saturday and could even find itself struggling to hold onto a Champions League berth.

The Nerazzurri were held to 0-0 at relegation-threatened Udinese.

That left Inter four points ahead of fourth-placed Atalanta, which visits Lazio on Sunday, and five above fifth-placed Roma, which travels to Genoa. The top four from Serie A qualify for the Champions League.

Inter has three matches remaining.

“We’ve dropped two important points here,” Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan said. “We were missing that final pass to score, we could have made more of certain situations.

“It was a classic game in which the opponent sat deep and we weren’t able to get a goal. We have to make up for it immediately at San Siro against Chievo Verona. We need to give something extra.”

It was a precious point for Udinese, which inched four clear of the relegation zone.

“It’s a golden point,” Udinese coach Igor Tudor said. “We are all happy. It will give us confidence.”

Earlier, Spal mathematically clinched its Serie A status for next season as it crushed already-relegated Chievo Verona 4-0.

Dias Felipe scored in each half and Sergio Floccari and Jasmin Kurtic also netted in the second period.

