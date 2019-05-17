Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Inter Milan cleared by UEFA of extra financial scrutiny

May 17, 2019 12:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says Inter Milan no longer faces extra financial scrutiny after it fully complied with rules that monitor income and spending.

Inter had to forfeit 6 million euros ($6.7 million) in UEFA competition prize money for breaking financial fair play rules and undergo four years of additional monitoring.

The three-time European champion is third in Serie A and on track to enter the Champions League group stage next season.

UEFA has sent Trabzonspor’s case back to its judging panel for a ruling after the club breached its agreement signed three years ago.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Trabzonspor, which has qualified for the Europa League, failed to break even on its accounts this season.

UEFA says Besiktas and Astana are also now clear of extra scrutiny.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.