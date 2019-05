Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: Men, $5.85 million (Masters 1000); Women, $3.8 million (Premier) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Men Semifinals

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (8), Greece, 6-3, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Women Semifinals

Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Kiki Bertens (6), Netherlands, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-4, 6-4.

Advertisement

Doubles Men Semifinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (6), New Zealand, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (5), Croatia, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-7.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (3), Colombia, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-8.

Women Semifinals

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, def. Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (7), Taiwan, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 10-3.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.