Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

May 19, 2019 12:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: Men, $5.85 million (Masters 1000); Women, $3.8 million (Premier)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Championship

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

Women
Championship

Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles
Men
Championship

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (3), Colombia, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (6), New Zealand, 6-1, 6-3.

Advertisement
Women
Championship

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.