Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Sunday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: Men, $5.85 million (Masters 1000); Women, $3.8 million (Premier) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Men Championship

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

Women Championship

Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles Men Championship

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (3), Colombia, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (6), New Zealand, 6-1, 6-3.

Advertisement

Women Championship

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.