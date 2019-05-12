Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

May 12, 2019 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: Men, $5.85 million (Masters 1000); Women, $3.8 million (Premier)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Men
First Round

Nikoloz Basilashvili (14), Georgia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Italy, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 6-2, 6-4

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 1-6, 6-1, 7-5.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Doubles
Men
First Round

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Jeremy Chardy, France, and David Goffin, Belgium, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (2), Brazil, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.