Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

|Sunday
|At Foro Italico
|Rome
|Purse: Men, $5.85 million (Masters 1000); Women, $3.8 million (Premier)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|First Round
Nikoloz Basilashvili (14), Georgia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Italy, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8).
Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 6-2, 6-4
Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 1-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.
Jeremy Chardy, France, and David Goffin, Belgium, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (2), Brazil, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.