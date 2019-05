By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: Men, $5.85 million (Masters 1000); Women, $3.8 million (Premier) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Doubles Women Second Round

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (7), Taiwan, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, walkover.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.