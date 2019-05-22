Listen Live Sports

Iowa hires Billy Taylor as assistant basketball coach

May 22, 2019
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has hired former Lehigh and Ball State head coach Billy Taylor to be an assistant on Fran McCaffery’s staff.

Taylor, who spent three years as the director of basketball operations in Iowa City from 2014-16, will replace Andrew Francis, now with California.

Taylor led Lehigh from 200-07 before taking over at Ball State for six seasons.

Taylor, who coached alongside McCaffery at Notre Dame and UNC-Greensboro, was the coach at Division II Belmont Abbey for the past three seasons.

