Iowa official who played in NFL faces gun, alcohol charges

May 22, 2019 5:54 pm
 
FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former NFL defensive lineman who is now a county supervisor in Iowa faces misdemeanor charges after police say he showed up drunk and armed with a pistol at a daytime board meeting.

The Mason City Globe-Gazette reports that police were called to the Winnebago County Courthouse after Tuesday’s meeting in northern Iowa. Police say Mike Stensrud, the Winnebago County supervisor, drank alcohol from a cup during the meeting, and an alcohol breath test showed his blood alcohol level at .09, above the .08 limit.

They say the 63-year-old Stensrud acknowledged having a pistol, which an officer found in his pocket.

Stensrud is charged with public intoxication and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

He told the Globe-Gazette he sought treatment for his drinking in January and was sober until Tuesday but “just blew it.”

Stensrud, who played at Iowa State before going pro, was in the NFL for a decade before retiring in 1989.

