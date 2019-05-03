Islanders-Hurricanes Sums

N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1—2 Carolina 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 2 (Eberle, Toews), 2:30 (pp). 2, Carolina, Aho 4 (Faulk, Teravainen), 4:44 (pp). Penalties_Svechnikov, CAR, (high sticking), 1:13; Komarov, NYI, (roughing), 4:02; Martinook, CAR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:33; Mayfield, NYI, (tripping), 6:33.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Teravainen 6 (Foegele, Aho), 2:11. 4, Carolina, McKegg 1 (Pesce, Martinook), 3:17. 5, Carolina, Williams 3 (Niederreiter, Staal), 8:51. Penalties_McGinn, CAR, (high sticking), 5:38; Mayfield, NYI, (interference), 9:54; Niederreiter, CAR, (slashing), 14:47; Cizikas, NYI, (hooking), 17:40.

Third Period_6, Carolina, Svechnikov 3 (Faulk), 15:13. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 4 (Mayfield, Toews), 18:51. Penalties_Komarov, NYI, (high sticking), 5:02.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-6-12_28. Carolina 6-11-4_21.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3; Carolina 1 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 0-0 (10 shots-8 saves), Lehner 4-4 (11-8). Carolina, McElhinney 3-0 (28-26).

A_19,495 (18,680). T_2:25.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Jonny Murray.

