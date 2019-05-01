Listen Live Sports

Islanders-Hurricanes Sums

May 1, 2019 10:17 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0—2
Carolina 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Carolina, Teravainen 4 (Hamilton, Slavin), 6:41. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Toews 1 (Eberle, Bailey), 8:20 (pp). Penalties_Foegele, CAR, (high sticking), 7:03; McGinn, CAR, (hooking), 10:25; Cizikas, NYI, (holding), 16:12.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Faulk 1 (Foegele, Staal), 11:58. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 4 (Kuhnhackl), 14:13. Penalties_Faulk, CAR, (hooking), 9:51; Cizikas, NYI, (interference), 17:09.

Third Period_5, Carolina, Williams 2 (Aho), 10:15. 6, Carolina, Teravainen 5 (Slavin, Pesce), 19:02. 7, Carolina, Aho 3 (Wallmark), 19:55. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-12-8_30. Carolina 11-14-13_38.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 4-3 (36 shots-33 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 2-0 (30-28).

A_19,066 (18,680). T_2:31.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Shewchyk.

