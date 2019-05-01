Listen Live Sports

Jaguars sign 3 linebackers for depth, special teams help

May 1, 2019 6:27 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed three veteran linebackers — D.J. Alexander, Najee Goode and Ramik Wilson — in hopes of bolstering depth at the position and improving special teams play.

The additions came one day after Jacksonville claimed third-year linebacker James Onwualu off waivers from San Francisco.

Alexander, a fifth-round draft pick by Kansas City in 2015, has played in 56 games — primarily on special teams. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 after leading the Chiefs in special teams tackles. He also has played with Seattle (2017) and Philadelphia (2018).

Goode, a fifth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2012, has played in 80 games and started four of them. He also had stints with Philadelphia (2013-17) and Indianapolis (2018).

Wilson, a fourth-round pick by Kansas City in 2015, has played in 45 games and recorded 142 tackles, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception. Wilson spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

___

