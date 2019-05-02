Listen Live Sports

Jets claim QB Luke Falk off waivers from Dolphins

May 2, 2019 8:14 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have claimed quarterback Luke Falk off waivers from the Miami Dolphins.

Falk is reunited with Adam Gase, who was his coach last season as a rookie in Miami. The former Washington State star was drafted in the sixth round last year by Tennessee. The 24-year-old quarterback was among the Titans’ final preseason cuts, and was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins.

Falk did not play in a regular-season game last year and spent most of the season on injured reserve with a wrist injury, but figured to be in the mix for the backup job this year behind Ryan Fitzpatrick. But, the Dolphins acquired Josh Rosen from Arizona last week during the NFL draft, and they also have Jake Rudock on their roster.

With the Jets, Falk joins another already-crowded QB room with starter Sam Darnold, Trevor Siemian, Davis Webb and Brandon Silvers also on the roster.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

