The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jets claim WR Ubosi, OT Anderson off waivers from Patriots

May 14, 2019 6:29 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have claimed wide receiver Xavier Ubosi and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson off waivers from the New England Patriots.

The team also announced Tuesday it has waived wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey and offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph. Both were members of New York’s practice squad last season.

Ubosi was waived by the Patriots on Monday after signing with them last week as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama-Birmingham. He had 48 catches for 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns in 20 games at UAB.

Anderson was also dropped from the Patriots’ roster Monday after signing as an undrafted free agent. He began his college career at Rice before transferring to Texas before last season.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

