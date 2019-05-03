Listen Live Sports

Johnny Sauter wins for 3rd straight time at Dover

May 3, 2019 8:01 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Johnny Sauter won for the third straight time at Dover International Speedway, racing to his first NASCAR Truck Series victory of the season Friday night.

Sauter took the lead with 30 laps to go on the concrete mile oval, and held off Brett Moffitt after a restart with five laps to go for his 24th career victory in the series.

Moffitt, who started on the pole, led for the first 48 laps before Sauter took the lead on Lap 82, and the two were near the front for the rest of the race. Moffitt led for a race-high 82 laps and finished second for his fourth top-five finish this season.

Harrison Burton was third, followed by Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

