Johnson to honor fallen soldier, military at Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has unveiled a military-themed camouflage paint scheme for the Coca-Cola 600 with the name of a fallen soldier written across the front windshield of his No. 48 Chevrolet.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will pay tribute to Army Sgt. Richard Donlan, who died during combat in Vietnam.

Johnson’s patriotic car scheme is part of the NASCAR Salutes initiative, which honors fallen soldiers during the Memorial Day weekend race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Since 2015, the names of soldiers killed in action have been displayed on drivers’ windshields.

Johnson says, “It means so much to the families involved, and it’s very cool to make a connection with them.”

The Coca-Cola 600 will be held May 26.

