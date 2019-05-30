Listen Live Sports

Jordan’s 3-run homer leads UCLA past Minnesota in WCWS

May 30, 2019 5:44 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Aaliyah Jordan hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to help UCLA beat Minnesota 7-2 on Thursday at the Women’s College World Series.

Jordan’s blast gave Rachel Garcia the support she needed. Garcia, the NFCA Player of the Year, pitched a complete game for the second-seeded Bruins (52-6).

UCLA will play Pac-12 rival Arizona on Friday for a spot in the semifinals. Minnesota will play Washington on Saturday in an elimination game.

Minnesota pitcher Amber Fiser, an NFCA first-team All-American, took the loss. She gave up seven runs, but just three earned, in 5 2/3 innings for the seventh-seeded Golden Gophers. Minnesota (46-13) is making its first-ever World Series appearance.

UCLA got on the board in the first inning when Bubba Nickles hit a solo homer to left field. Kinsley Washington walked with the bases loaded to push UCLA’s lead to 2-0 in the second and Taylor Pack’s sacrifice fly scored Jordan in the third to make it 3-0.

Minnesota scored its first World Series run in the sixth when Natalie DenHartog doubled to score Maddie Houlihan. Allie Arneson’s single scored DenHartog to make it 3-2.

Washington scored for UCLA in the sixth, then Jordan hit her homer to put the Bruins up 7-2.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

