Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kane says he is ‘ready to go’ for Champions League final

May 27, 2019 11:28 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he is “ready to go” for the Champions League final after returning to full training.

Kane’s fitness has been the subject of much attention after he sustained a “significant” ankle ligament injury in April in the first leg of the quarterfinal against Manchester City.

The England captain, who has a track record of speedy recoveries from similar injuries, is back involved with the main group in training and has declared his availability to manager Mauricio Pochettino for the match against Liverpool in Madrid on Saturday.

“I feel good. I started to feel my way back with the team at the end of last week,” Kane said. “There have been no problems so far. For me, this week now is to get the fitness as high as possible. Then it’s down to the manager.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

“I’m at a place now where I’m ready to go for any game, but again, it’s down to the manager.”

Pochettino said it was a “very positive situation” for Kane but was guarded about whether his star striker would start.

“We will wait and see how he is progressing in his problem,” said Pochettino, who was also upbeat about three other injured players — Harry Winks, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.