Kansas outlasts K-State 15-14 in 11 innings

May 23, 2019 2:42 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brett Vosik had three hits and four RBIs and Kansas rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 11th inning to stun Kansas State 15-14 on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.

James Cosentino drilled a two-out fly ball to the base of the center field wall to knock in the winning run for the Jayhawks, who trailed 14-11 entering the final frame.

Chris Ceballos gave K-State a 12-11 lead with an RBI single, and Dylan Phillips followed with a two-run double into the gap. But the Jayhawks (32-25) finally got to a weary Caleb Littlejim (5-4) for four runs and six hits in the 11th, the last coming on Cosentino’s blast.

Phillips had a home run and five RBIs for the Wildcats (25-33), who rallied after falling behind 6-1 in the second inning.

